|
|
Helen Lee Stewart Estes
- - Helen Lee Estes passed away peacefully on Sunday morning on October 6, 2019 at the age of 105 years. Helen Estes was born June 16, 1914, in Barstow, Texas to Albert Lee & Leila Ann O'Kelley Stewart.
Helen was proceeded in death by her husband, Jim, in 1998; both parents; two brothers- Woodrow Wilson "Bud" Stewart and Albert Lewis Stewart; as well as four sisters - Lillian Lucille Sikes, Annie Tennie Anderson, Martha Nancy Wilkerson, Mabel Opal Hinson. She is survived by two sisters, Johnnie Thompson of Midland, and Jeanette Ramsey of Alpine, Texas, a sister-in-law, Sue Stewart of San Angelo, Texas, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and loving friends.
Helen was laid to rest in Midland on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019