Helen Mae Biggs Watson Johnston
San Angelo - Helen Johnston was born April 1, 1933 to Cecil and Mary Biggs in San Angelo TX. Surrounded by family, she passed from this earth into the arms of her Heavenly Father on April 3, 2019 at the age of 86.
The family will host a time of visitation on Friday evening from 5:30 - 7:30 pm at Johnson's Funeral Home in San Angelo. A celebration of her life will be held at Johnson's Chapel on Saturday, April 6, at 10:00 a.m.
Helen had a way of touching people's lives with her constant smile, quick wit and genuine concern for their well-being.
She grew up in San Angelo, attending San Angelo High School, and creating lots of memories. In 1952 she married Joe Watson, who preceded her in death in 1964.
She, with her three children, married Elton Johnston (her best friend and love of her life) on August 6, 1966.
Helen worked at Studer's Photography and Nathan's Jewelers, then attended Howard College to pursue a career in nursing. She served as a nurse at San Angelo Community Hospital and West Texas Medical Associates until her retirement.
She was an active member of Lifepoint Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Neil Brilhart and Rev. Phil Webber.
Survivors include her husband, Elton, son Dick Johnston and wife Valerie of Fort Worth, son Randy Watson and wife Chrissie of Weatherford, daughter Janice Thompson and husband John of Garland, son Gary Watson and wife Loy of Corpus Christi, daughter Sherie Antle and husband Dave of San Angelo, daughter Lana Tinney and husband David of San Angelo, sister Frances Wyatt of Ballinger, brother Bill Biggs and wife Neva of Spicewood, grandchildren Angie Johnston and husband Mark Sheskin of Connecticut, Lori Smith and husband Leslie of San Angelo, Lisa Blaylock and husband Jason of Weatherford, Pam Walling and husband Jay of San Angelo, Amy Wilson and husband Alan of Fort Worth, Kellen Watson of Corpus Christi, Dakota Jones of San Angelo, Quaid Jones of Dallas, Chantz Jones of San Angelo, Heather Mikolajczak and husband Jake of Japan, Michael Antle of Oregon, Jessica Fulks of San Angelo, Jennifer Butts and husband Jeremy of Greenwood, Christy Pulley and husband Jeff of Midland, Heather Letts and husband Bryan of San Angelo, Brock Tinney of San Angelo, Brandon Tinney of San Angelo, plus numerous great-grandchildren, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved sister, Mary Roach.
The family extends appreciation to the loving, caring staff of Brayden Park and to the amazing Angela Lassiter of Kindred Hospice.
Our precious and amazing mother was the best example of unconditional love we've ever known. Gone from us is her smiling face, her cheerful pleasant ways, and the heart that won so many friends. Hers was a life made beautiful by kindly deeds and a helping hand for others' needs, and her beautiful life ends happily: she died as she lived, everyone's friend. Amen.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 5, 2019