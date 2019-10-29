|
Helen Virginia Roberts Cunningham
Helen Virginia Roberts Cunningham passed away into the arms of her Lord October 28, 2019 in Abilene, Texas. Helen was born February 8, 1927 to Silas Bradford Roberts and Eunice O'Lee Burleson in Rush Springs, Oklahoma.
Helen was a life-long member of the Methodist church and spent decades faithfully serving in multiple capacities at St. Luke UMC in San Angelo. Helen possessed a tremendous work ethic and was a beloved supervisor during her nearly forty years of service with GTE. Joy came for Helen in many ways: reading, baking, volunteering, spending time with friends, family and especially her grandchildren. To know Helen was to love and cherish her.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her father in 1962 and her mother in 1934, husband, L.C. (Buzz) Cunningham in 1972 and her youngest daughter, Laurel in 2013. She is survived by her loving family, daughter Nancy Borders (Warren) of Abilene, granddaughter Michelle Cotter (John), great grandsons Jonathan and Liam all of Nashville, Tennessee, granddaughter Melanie Jay (Keith), great grandsons Nathan and Zachary all of Augusta, Georgia, sister Pat Richardson (Cecil) of San Angelo, nephew Mark Richardson (Jamie) and family, Jennifer, Ryan and Robert of Amarillo and Midland, niece Dena McKenzie (Jerry) and family Caitlyn and Jaina of Lincoln, Nebraska and many friends. A graveside service will be held at Lawnhaven Cemetery at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 4. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the West Texas Boys Ranch.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019