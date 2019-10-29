Services
Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors
733 Butternut
Abilene, TX 79602
325-677-3783
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Virginia Roberts Cunningham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Virginia Roberts Cunningham Obituary
Helen Virginia Roberts Cunningham

Helen Virginia Roberts Cunningham passed away into the arms of her Lord October 28, 2019 in Abilene, Texas. Helen was born February 8, 1927 to Silas Bradford Roberts and Eunice O'Lee Burleson in Rush Springs, Oklahoma.

Helen was a life-long member of the Methodist church and spent decades faithfully serving in multiple capacities at St. Luke UMC in San Angelo. Helen possessed a tremendous work ethic and was a beloved supervisor during her nearly forty years of service with GTE. Joy came for Helen in many ways: reading, baking, volunteering, spending time with friends, family and especially her grandchildren. To know Helen was to love and cherish her.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her father in 1962 and her mother in 1934, husband, L.C. (Buzz) Cunningham in 1972 and her youngest daughter, Laurel in 2013. She is survived by her loving family, daughter Nancy Borders (Warren) of Abilene, granddaughter Michelle Cotter (John), great grandsons Jonathan and Liam all of Nashville, Tennessee, granddaughter Melanie Jay (Keith), great grandsons Nathan and Zachary all of Augusta, Georgia, sister Pat Richardson (Cecil) of San Angelo, nephew Mark Richardson (Jamie) and family, Jennifer, Ryan and Robert of Amarillo and Midland, niece Dena McKenzie (Jerry) and family Caitlyn and Jaina of Lincoln, Nebraska and many friends. A graveside service will be held at Lawnhaven Cemetery at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 4. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the West Texas Boys Ranch.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors
Download Now