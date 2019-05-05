|
Helmut Werner Kasiske
San Angelo - Helmut "Mutt" Werner Kasiske, 95, of San Angelo, Texas, passed away at home on May 3, 2019. He was born March 13, 1924 in Kurten, Brazos County, Texas, to Julius Johan Kasiske and Minnie Henrietta Mohr.
Helmut grew up near Austin in a German settlement known as Richland. His father was the pastor at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, and the family with 9 children lived in the parsonage next door. He graduated from Manor High School in 1941, lettering in football, basketball and track. He was also musical, singing in the glee club and playing sousaphone in the band. During World War II, he served in the Army Air Corps as a navigator, and also played sousaphone for the Headquarters Band for Troop Carrier Command at Stout Field in Indianapolis. He and his wife, Teresa, were married in Austin on August 1, 1952. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1954 with a degree in geophysics.
Helmut had a lifelong career in the oil industry, and was one of the most respected geophysicists of his time. Upon his retirement from Esso Exploration, he enjoyed many hobbies and activities. These including fishing, hunting, production of fishing rods, welding, touring in their RV, gardening and mesquite woodworking - including several years exhibiting at the annual Texas Mesquite Arts Festival in Fredericksburg.
He is survived by his wife Teresa, son Larry and spouse Carolyn of Conroe, TX, daughter Diane Spilman and spouse Ron of Santa Fe, NM, daughter Patricia Roberts and spouse Richard of Fort Collins, CO and daughter Janis Dismukes and spouse Eddie of San Angelo, TX. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Jaclyn Obel of Covington, LA, Sarah Spilman of Santa Fe, NM, Ryan Spilman of Oklahoma City, OK and Jeff Kocurek of Anson, TX; and six great-grandchildren: Lillian, Claire, Jackson and James Obel; Kodiak Spilman; and Werner Kocurek; and sister Edelweiss Hempel of Lafayette, LA. He was preceded in death by siblings Emanuel Kasiske, Gretchen Pfluger, Eibert Kasiske, Selma Harvey, Leonard Kasiske, Thekla Hamann, and Norma Lentz.
Visitation will be Monday May 6, 10:00AM in the sanctuary at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church of Richland in Pflugerville, Texas; followed by funeral services and burial at 11:00AM.
The family would like to thank Visiting Angels and Hospice of San Angelo for their care and support in recent months.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Richland, 17701 Cameron Road, Pflugerville, TX 78660.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 5, 2019