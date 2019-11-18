Services
Clary Funeral Home
102 Vine St
Alton, MO 65606
(417) 778-7221
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Fairmount Cemetery
San Angelo, TX
Resources
Henry F. Smith Sr.


1929 - 2019
Henry F. Smith Sr. Obituary
Henry F. Smith, Sr.

Couch, MO - Henry Floyd Smith, SR, age 90 of Couch, MO was born May 2, 1929 in View, Texas and passed away November 14, 2019 at the Ozarks Medical Center, West Plains, MO.

He was a veteran, having served with the United States Army National Guard, was a test driver for Goodyear Tire and Rubber and was united in marriage to Doris Hollebeke, who preceded him in death in 2004.

Survivors include; children, Henry Smith, JR, Karen Smith and Marshall Smith, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Henry Benjamin Smith and Nora Heffernan-Smith and wife Doris.

Graveside service and burial will be 10:00 am Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Fairmount Cemetery, San Angelo, Texas.

Arrangements under the direction of the Clary Funeral Home, Alton, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made to the in memory of Henry F. Smith, SR.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Remember
