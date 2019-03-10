Henry George Butler, II



Henry George Butler II, 93, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.



Memorial services will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Anglican Church of the Good Shepherd, 3355 W Beauregard Ave., with Father Hal Scott, pastor, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.



Mr. Butler was born September 24, 1925 in Houston. George was a Texas A&M Aggie, Class of 1947, and was a member of the Ross Volunteers. He joined the US Army during World War II. After finishing his degree at Texas A&M University, he joined the US Air Force and served in the Korean War. George flew B-26 bombers and was awarded the medal for Meritorious Achievement in Aerial Flight for flying 48-night missions over enemy territory. George was a faithful member of the Anglican Church of the Good Shepherd.



In 1964 he married Mary Jane Marshall, his wife of 54 years. They combined their families and lived together in Houston, St. Teresa Beach, Florida, Glen Rose, and lived in San Angelo since 2006. George was preceded in death by his parents; a brother; two sisters; and a son, Bill Austin in 2008.



Survivors include his wife, Mary Jane Butler of San Angelo; a sister, Emily Osborn of Lake Jackson; a son, Don and wife Marian Butler of Houston; four daughters, Barbara Barnes and husband Dean of Houston, Sarah Marshall of Aurora, Mary Beth Butler and husband Ken Pritchett of Denton, and Nancy Scott and husband William of Mertzon; a daughter-in-law, Janet Redden of Aurora; 11 grandchildren, Kelly Butler, Kevin Butler and wife Nicola, Brad Butler and husband Jamie Gin, Katie Barnes, Susan Girling and husband Adam, Priscilla Darnell and husband Jason, Marshall Austin, Brandon Pritchett, Saxon Scott, Mallory Scott, and Spencer Scott; and 8 great-grandchildren, Benjamin Butler, Max Butler, Henry Butler, Lucy Girling, Emily Girling, Nash Pritchett, Nova Pritchett, and Ellory Darnell; and also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and family.



The family is very grateful to Valdina Martinez, his longtime caregiver, friend and "fifth daughter."



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the San Angelo Meals for the Elderly at https://www.mealsfortheelderly.org/gifts-donations



Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 10, 2019