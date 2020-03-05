|
Henry H. Settle
Big Lake - Henry Herbert Settle passed from this life to the next on March 3, 2020. He was born on March 17, 1927 in Baird, Texas, to Lilly Hampton Settle and S. Ernest Settle. He grew up in Baird and graduated from Baird High School.
He married Adilene Harville on May 12, 1945. Shortly after, he entered the United States Army and was assigned to the 902nd Engineering Air Force Headquarters Company. He ranked as a Corporal and served in the Military Police while stationed in Germany. His service was from June 18, 1945 to November 25, 1946.
He worked for the U. S. Postal Service as a mail carrier for 25 years. Previously, he was manager of Mac's grocery and a bookkeeper for Town and Country.
He was an active member of Reagan County Trailblazers, serving on the board, and he was a member of First Baptist Church, also serving as the treasurer.
Henry devoted his life to his Addie for 74 years and to his five children. They were totally involved in the all the activities of their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking and traveling. He was known for his beautiful bougainvilleas and for his special wooden objects he gave to his family, friends and for community fundraisers.
He is survived by his wife, Adilene, daughter, Linda Lippe (Paul), sons, Larry Settle (Susijac), Carl Settle (Patsy), daughter in laws, Kathy Settle and Nola Bird (Steve). His grandchildren, Josh Settle, Janet Settle, Becca Settle, Jason Settle, Toya Settle-Stracener (Charley), Shelbie McKay (Kalum), Dr. Tyson Lippe, Chase Settle (Bobbi), Dr. Quisto Settle, Sarra Gerard (Larry), and Ted Settle (Miranda). His great grandchildren, Carl Wayne Settle, Auston Worden, Brylee McKay, Brantley McKay, Alli Mendoza, Alex Mendoza, Kayson Settle, Nolan Settle and Aurelia Settle.
Pallbearers are Josh Settle, Tyson Lippe, Chase Settle, Quisto Settle, Ted Settle, Charley Stracener, Kalum McKay and Larry Gerard.
Memorial donations can be sent to Reagan County Trailblazers, 1205 N. Montana, Big Lake, Texas 76932.
A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 7, at First Baptist Church, Big Lake located at 510 E. 7th Street. A private burial will be Sunday, March 8 at 10:00 am at Glen Rest Cemetery in Big Lake.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020