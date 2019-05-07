|
|
Henry Tinney
Winters - Henry "Leroy" Tinney, 81, of Winters passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Bronte Nursing Home.
He was born May 18, 1937 to David and Josephine Tinney in Stacy, Texas. He enlisted in the United States Army in August of 1956 and served for two years. After returning home, he met and married the love of his life, Mary, on January 9, 1960 in Ballinger, TX. They shared fifty-nine years together. He had an extensive career in the oilfield. After retirement, he enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family.
Leroy was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; his sons, Johnny Lancaster, Larry Lancaster, and Travis Leroy Lancaster; two grandsons; his parents; four brothers; and one sister.
He is survived by his children, Shirley Lancaster and husband, Donald, Archie Lancaster and wife, Liz, Rickey Tinney and wife, Martha, James Tinney and wife, Melissa, Sereda Nance and husband, Robert, and Mellissa Nichols and husband, Greg; fifty grandchildren, seventy great-grandchildren, and thirteen great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Gerald Tinney and wife, Margie; his sisters, Rosa Hickerson and husband, Terry; Emma Jo Watkins; Mildred Hoover and husband, Tom; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00-7:00 pm on Tuesday at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday at Old Runnels Cemetery with Russ Frazier officiating.
Arrangements are with Lange Funeral Home. Guests may register online at ballingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 7, 2019