Henry V. Soto
San Angelo - Henry (Boogie) Soto went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was born in San Angelo, TX on May 16, 1955 to Henry and Emma Soto.
He is preceded in death by his mother Emma, sister Jeanette Holguin, father Henry G. Soto, brother Vidal Soto.
Henry is survived by daughter Tyesha Marie and her three children; siblings Diana Ramirez of Ft. Worth, Bernice Cardenas, Debbie Soto of San Angelo, Opie (Yvonne) Soto of Little Elm, Frances Alcocer, Orlando Soto of San Angelo, John (Andrea) Soto of Dallas; 10 nephews and nieces and 9 great nephews and nieces; along with several Aunts and Uncles.
A rosary service will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, February 28, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
There are no words adequate enough to say THANK YOU to Dr. Rodrigues, Dr. Jastrow, Dr. Artnak, Dr. Zarate and the nurses at Shannon 5th floor and ICU for the care they provided for our bother.
Our loving brother was a hard worker and a fan of Western movies. We take comfort in knowing that he is reunited with our parents and siblings. He will be greatly missed.
Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020