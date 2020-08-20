Heraclio Eddie Trevino Moran, Sr.
San Angelo, TX - Heraclio Trevino "Eddie" Moran Sr., age 91, of San Angelo, Texas passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Heraclio was born November 8, 1928 to Cruz and Susie Trevino Moran in San Angelo where he was raised. A visitation will be held at Johnson's Funeral Home on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM with a rosary recited at 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Johnson's Funeral Home with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Eddie was preceded in death by Julia, his son, Bobby, Raul, and daughter Guadalupe. He is survived by Eddie Moran Jr., Maria Moran, Lilie Escobedo, 16 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren. He was a US Army veteran and a loving grandpa, husband, and father. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
