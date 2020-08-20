I KNEW MR. MORAN AND I MET HIM WHEN I TOOK CARE OF HIS LOVING WIFE AND HIM, MAY HE REST IN PEACE ,MY DEEPEST CONODOLES TO HIS DAUGHTER ROSA AND HIS SON HERACLIO JR. [EDDIE ] MR. MORAN WAS A WONDERFUL PERSON , I ENJOYED TALKING TO HIS WIFE JULIA , SHE WAS SO SWEET . I WILL ALWAY'S REMEMBER THEM BOTH . AGAIN DEEPEST CONODOLES TO THE FAMILY. REST IN PEACE EDDIE SR . GONE BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN .



MARY HARO