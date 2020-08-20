1/1
Heraclio Eddie Trevino Moran Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heraclio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heraclio Eddie Trevino Moran, Sr.

San Angelo, TX - Heraclio Trevino "Eddie" Moran Sr., age 91, of San Angelo, Texas passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Heraclio was born November 8, 1928 to Cruz and Susie Trevino Moran in San Angelo where he was raised. A visitation will be held at Johnson's Funeral Home on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM with a rosary recited at 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Johnson's Funeral Home with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Eddie was preceded in death by Julia, his son, Bobby, Raul, and daughter Guadalupe. He is survived by Eddie Moran Jr., Maria Moran, Lilie Escobedo, 16 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren. He was a US Army veteran and a loving grandpa, husband, and father. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com for the Moran family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
3256553113
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 20, 2020
I KNEW MR. MORAN AND I MET HIM WHEN I TOOK CARE OF HIS LOVING WIFE AND HIM, MAY HE REST IN PEACE ,MY DEEPEST CONODOLES TO HIS DAUGHTER ROSA AND HIS SON HERACLIO JR. [EDDIE ] MR. MORAN WAS A WONDERFUL PERSON , I ENJOYED TALKING TO HIS WIFE JULIA , SHE WAS SO SWEET . I WILL ALWAY'S REMEMBER THEM BOTH . AGAIN DEEPEST CONODOLES TO THE FAMILY. REST IN PEACE EDDIE SR . GONE BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN .
MARY HARO
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved