Services
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Heriberto Medellin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heriberto Ortiz Medellin


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Heriberto Ortiz Medellin Obituary
Heriberto Ortiz Medellin

San Angelo - Heriberto Ortiz Medellin passed away on Tuesday April 9, 2019 in San Angelo, TX.

Heriberto Medellin was born in Muzquiz, Coah. Mexico to Carlos and Antonia (Ortiz) Medellin on February 9, 1937.

He married Arabela Maldonado on April 15, 1961 in Muzquiz, Mexico. He worked as a driver for Keno Oil for 20 years and later retired from the City of San Angelo. He loved to cook for his family on Sunday, gardening and feeding his goats. He was a devoted Catholic and served as an eucharistic minister at St. Mary Catholic Church where he was a lifelong member and served as a cook for the numerous church events.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Mario Medellin, a daughter, Sandra Medellin, brothers; Juan, Feliz and Jose Lopez Medellin and a sister, Paulina Garcia.

Heriberto is survived by wife, Arabela Medellin, sons; Herberto Medellin Jr. and wife, Barbara, Enrique Medellin, daughter; Laura Wilcox and husband, Lamar, grandchildren; Trina Delgado and husband Martin, Miles, John and Sara McMillan, and great grandchildren; Ellarose and Luca Matteo Delgado. Sisters; Maria Alonzo, Elva Lopez and husband, Juan, Wendy Rivas and husband, Heriberto, Jela Vasquez and Blanca Reyes.

Viewing will be 10:00am to 8:00pm on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Robert Massie Funeral Home and Friday from 8:00am to 8:00pm on Friday, April 12, 2019 with rosary at 7:00pm.

Mass of Resurrection will be held 10:00am Saturday April 13, 2019 with Rev. Joey Faylona, officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are made by Robert Massie Funeral Home.

The family wants to send a special thank you to Dr. Cerna, Dr. Hitchcock and the nurses and staff at Shannon 6th floor and ICU.

Online condolences may be left at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Massie Funeral Home
Download Now