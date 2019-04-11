Heriberto Ortiz Medellin



San Angelo - Heriberto Ortiz Medellin passed away on Tuesday April 9, 2019 in San Angelo, TX.



Heriberto Medellin was born in Muzquiz, Coah. Mexico to Carlos and Antonia (Ortiz) Medellin on February 9, 1937.



He married Arabela Maldonado on April 15, 1961 in Muzquiz, Mexico. He worked as a driver for Keno Oil for 20 years and later retired from the City of San Angelo. He loved to cook for his family on Sunday, gardening and feeding his goats. He was a devoted Catholic and served as an eucharistic minister at St. Mary Catholic Church where he was a lifelong member and served as a cook for the numerous church events.



He is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Mario Medellin, a daughter, Sandra Medellin, brothers; Juan, Feliz and Jose Lopez Medellin and a sister, Paulina Garcia.



Heriberto is survived by wife, Arabela Medellin, sons; Herberto Medellin Jr. and wife, Barbara, Enrique Medellin, daughter; Laura Wilcox and husband, Lamar, grandchildren; Trina Delgado and husband Martin, Miles, John and Sara McMillan, and great grandchildren; Ellarose and Luca Matteo Delgado. Sisters; Maria Alonzo, Elva Lopez and husband, Juan, Wendy Rivas and husband, Heriberto, Jela Vasquez and Blanca Reyes.



Viewing will be 10:00am to 8:00pm on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Robert Massie Funeral Home and Friday from 8:00am to 8:00pm on Friday, April 12, 2019 with rosary at 7:00pm.



Mass of Resurrection will be held 10:00am Saturday April 13, 2019 with Rev. Joey Faylona, officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are made by Robert Massie Funeral Home.



The family wants to send a special thank you to Dr. Cerna, Dr. Hitchcock and the nurses and staff at Shannon 6th floor and ICU.



Online condolences may be left at www.robertmassie.com