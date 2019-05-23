|
Hermelinda Hernandez
- - Hermelinda Hernandez, 83, born in Santo Domingo, Mexico. Went to the Lord Monday May 20, 2019 in her home. Where she found peace. She lived a full life as a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, sister. She is survived by her children Jose Jorge Hernandez and wife Grace, Veronica Robles and husband Esequiel, Soila Rojas, Lupe Hernandez, Juanita Martinez and husband Richard, Manuel Hernandez and wife Irma. Grandchildren, Maria Overstreet, Joey Hernandez, Marcus Hernandez, Patricia Huichapa, Jaime Robles, Andrea Eaton, Tico Robles, Suzie Esparza, Selina McSherry, Greg Rodriguez, Alex Rodriguez, Richard Martinez, Lorenzo Martinez, Michael Martinez. And eight Great Grandchildren. A brother Valente Farias. Special Friends Popa Sanchez, Leticia Alegria, Maria Guadarrama, Lupe Pasillas, Paula Rodriguez, Dora Bosmans, Carolina and Richard Mendez. Preceded in death parents Valente and Augustina Farias, four brothers, and three sisters. Funeral Services Thursday May 23, 2019, 10:00 a.m. Our Lady of Guadlupe Catholic Church, Eldorado, Texas. Love you Mami! May you rest in peace! Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 23, 2019