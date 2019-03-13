|
|
Hermelinda Tapia Gonzalez
San Angelo
Hermelinda Gonzalez, 81, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on March 10 , 2019 in San Angelo surrounded by her loving family. Hermelinda was born October 30, 1937 Tepa, Jalisco, Mexico to Feliciano and Felicitas Tapia. She grew up in Tepa, Jalisco, MX. She married her husband Pedro Martin Gonzalez on September 28, 1957. They started their family in Tepa, but would soon move to Chandler, Arizona for work. Eventually, the family settled in San Angelo where they raised 9 children and spent 61 beautiful years of marriage together. Hermelinda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who devoted her life to her family. She loved to have family gatherings. She was passionate about her plants. Her hobbies were sewing, gardening, and playing the harmonica. Two of her favorite past times were going to the casino with her siblings and her kids, and watching the price is right. She was able to attended a live show here in San Angelo four years ago. Hermilinda was a very gentle spirit. She was very nurturing to everyone that needed her. She was A mother to nine children but in reality was loved as a mother by so many. She was a very faithful woman.
Her ministry was her family but she touched and inspired all of those around her. She had a special love for all her grandchildren that loved her very much.
Hermelinda was preceded in death by her parents, and two siblings, Erineo Tapia, and Mercedes JImenez. She is survived by her husband Pedro Martin Gonzalez; her children, Pete Gonzalez and his wife Kathy, Carlos Gonzalez, Robert Gonzalez, Olivia Gonzalez and her husband Horacio Casillas, Eva Thornton and her husband Eric, Frankie Gonzalez, Laura Hierro and her husband Jesse, Daniel Gonzalez and his wife Adela, and Angelica Aquino and her husband Frank, all of San Angelo; 25 grandchildren and "one on the way." Six great grandchildren; and her brothers and sisters, Adolfo Tapia and his wife Yolanda, Ascencion Tapia and his wife Lucina, Ezequiel Tapia and his wife Lupita, Javier Tapia, Josephina Gutierrez, Maria Guadalupe "Cuca" Aceves, Maria Casas and her husband Jose, Eva Gonzalez and her husband Salvador and Elena Gonzalez. The vigil service will be Wednesday at Harper Funeral Home at 7PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be Her grandchildren and one nephew that loved her very much. Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 13, 2019