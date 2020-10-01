Hermelinda Torres Cruz



San Angelo - Hermelinda Torres Cruz, age 76, of San Angelo, TX, lost her battle to Dementia and left to be with the Lord on September 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.



She was a woman of unconditional love and she loved everything and everyone. She was the sweetest and kindest, person. Her children, next to her faith were the most important thing to her. She taught us compassion and to always be close to the Lord. If any of us needed her she would do whatever she could to help us. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and loved them more than anything. The love of her life, her husband, Richard, was also such a blessing to her, he was with her until the very end and took care of her through everything that came with the Parkinson's and Dementia and didn't complain once. Our mom and dad had such a sweet love. When the Dementia became worse she was always telling us she wanted to go be with her mom and it gives us comfort knowing she has left this world to be met by her and the Lord. Our mom was loved beyond measure and will always be that beautiful light for us.



Hermalinda is preceded in death by her mother, Rosa Jacques, father, Ventura Torres, and sister, Minnie Hernandez. She is survived by her husband, Richard Cruz, of 57 years; son, Benny Cruz and wife Gloria; son, Ricky Cruz; daughter, Marisa Kiser and husband Thomas; her grandchildren, Christopher Cruz, Jeweliana Kiser, Ethan Kiser, and Chazz Kiser, all of San Angelo, TX; her sisters, Flo Taunton and Cindy Pyle, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



A rosary will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel at 5 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10 AM at Sacred Heart Cathedral with Father Prem officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.



The family would also like to say a special thank you to the nurses from Hospice, and Gloria Cruz, her daughter in law, for being such a blessing and taking care of her when her health declined. She truly was an angel to the family and did whatever she needed to do to help.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store