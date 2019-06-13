|
Herminia Gamez Terrazas
San Angelo - Herminia Gamez Terrazas, 86, of San Angelo, Texas, passed away peacefully 06/10/2019 in her home with her loving family by her side.
Herminia was born to the late Miguel & Juanita Gamez, 04/15/1933 in Winters Texas.
Herminia was married to Alejandro "Alex" M. Terrazas on 03/20/1954. Alex lovingly referred to her as "Tink".
Family and friends also referred to her as "Minnie".
She is survived by her husband of 65 years Alejandro and three children: Blanca E. De La Rosa, husband Carlos De La Rosa III; Abigaye Terrazas Torres, husband Sam Torres; Iris Terrazas who is predeceased, Robert Terrazas, wife Bertha T. Terrazas; Grandchildren: Bryan G. De La Rosa, Carlos De La Rosa IV, wife Kelley Rae De La Rosa, Michael A Terrazas, wife Bianca M. Terrazas; Kandis M. Irizarry, husband John; Katrina M. Torrey; Marcus A. Terrazas, wife Adriana L. Terrazas. Great Grandchildren: Anna G. De La Rosa; Dylan M. De La Rosa; Sophia A Granados; D'Artagnan M. De La Rosa; Olivia M. Gonzalez; Elaina C Gonzalez; Christian M. Terrazas. Great Great Grandchild: Juliette M. De La Rosa. Six siblings also survive her; five sisters and one brother. Two brothers preceded her in death.
Minnie grew up in Eola Tx. and worked with her parents on local farms and helped to raise her younger siblings. She and Alex made there home in San Angelo and raised their three children.
She worked at San Angelo Central High School and later for Ethicon where she retired. She was a long time active member of Primera Iglesia Bautista. She orchestrated many awesome meals at her church for several years to feed the members as they enjoyed fellowship and hearing the word of God. She had a beautiful smile and personality. She is remembered for her love of her family, friends and her faith in our Lord Jesus Christ.
Thank you to Shirley Jones and Debbie Bishop for their gentle loving care of Minnie in her last days.
Special thank you to Renee Caldwell for her dedication and caring heart as Minnie's caretaker.
Visitation will be from Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Johnson's Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Millersview Cemetery in Millersview, Texas. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 13, 2019