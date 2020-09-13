Hildegarde "Hilde" Kurtz Schovajsa



San Angelo - Hildegarde "Hilde" Kurtz Schovajsa, 92, of San Angelo, Texas, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was born on November 26, 1927 in Runnels County to Raymond Carl Kurtz and Hilda Deike Kurtz. Hilde graduated from Winters High School and began her career shortly after in the healthcare field. After her children's graduation, she returned to the workforce at the pediatric ward at Shannon Medical Center until her retirement in 1991. Hilde married Calvin Schovajsa on July 11, 1997. The two were happily married until his passing in 2017. Hilde was a proud member of Belmore Baptist Church and had a passion for gardening, polka dancing, baking, and feeding her birds & squirrels. She will always be remembered for her famous rolls that she would bake with love. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond C. and Hilda D. Kurtz; husband, Calvin Schovajsa; and sister-in-law, Mary Kurtz. Hilde is survived by her son, Jimmy Villers and wife Brenda; their children, Shea Harris & Shannon Klepac, and daughter, Peggy Liebo and husband Harold; their children, Wendy Kemp & Nicholas Liebo; great grandchildren: Madison Sierra, Sloane and Hayes Klepac, Hailey and Colton Liebo; brother, R. C. Kurtz; and nephews, Randall Kurtz and Darrell Kurtz and their families. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 10 AM on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Miles Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Baptist High Rise and Sagecrest Tucker Unit for the care they gave mom.









