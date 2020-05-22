|
Hontas Farrar Hines
19 Oct 1930 - 19 May 2020
Hontas was born 19 October 1930 on a farm approximately three miles southwest of Dunn, Texas, to Oscar and Audie (Long) Farrar. She completed her first eight grades of schooling at Dunn Elementary School before attending Snyder High School, graduating in 1948. Hontas then enrolled at Sul Ross State College in Alpine, Texas, graduating in 1951 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. While at Sul Ross, she was a member of the bowling club and won several tournaments, despite throwing a straight ball instead of a hook. She would later continue her education at Hardin-Simmons University, obtaining a Master of Education degree in 1967.
Hontas married Charles Bass Hines on 27 July 1951 in Lovington, NM. Bass and Hontas settled in Mitchell County and reared three children; Debra Ann, Martha Cheryl, and Charles Davis.
For 49 years, she taught classes in typing, shorthand, accounting, business, computer applications, economics, and government at Westbrook and Colorado High Schools. Over the years, countless former students would thank her for teaching them practical skills that contributed to their careers after graduation. Many of her accounting students went on to become accountants and CPAs. Perhaps her greatest satisfaction came from teaching economics and American government, where she championed the free enterprise system and considered the Blessings of Liberty secured by our Constitution.
Hontas was passionate about vegetable and flower gardening, and enjoyed exchanging seeds and plants with friends. She loved all types of hand crafts such as quilting, sewing, crochet, and knitting. Some of her happiest times were spent attending the annual Houston Quilt Show. After retirement, Hontas devoted much of her time to genealogical research and was an active member of Daughters of the American Revolution.
She was preceeded in death by her husband of 43 years, Bass, her two daughters Debbie and Cheryl, and a brother, Clark Farrar. She is survived by son Charles Hines of Colorado City and brother-in-law Don Hines of Midland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Mitchell County Library, Scurry County Library, or .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kiker Seale Funeral Home in Colorado City.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 22 to May 24, 2020