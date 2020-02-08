|
Howard LaRoy Easter
Howard LaRoy Easter, 78, passed away February 5, 2020.
Funeral: 10 a.m. Thursday at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Laurel Land.
Howard LaRoy was born to Howard Buren and Ethel Easter on February 23, 1941 at their home in Everman. He graduated from Central High School in San Angelo in 1959. He served in the U. S. Army in Ausberg, Germany from 1960-1962 with the 7th Artillery 24th Division. He married Glenda Kay Mann on February 20, 1965 at his parent's home in San Angelo. He spent 28 years as a firefighter for the City of Fort Worth from May 1. 1963 to March 31, 1991. He retired as a Lieutenant.
He was preceded in death by his parents; younger brother, Larry Easter; older sister, Zonita Thompson; brother-in-laws, Walter Thompson, and Jimmy Don Freeman; and sister-in-law, Linda Freeman.
Howard LaRoy is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Kay; daughter, Lisa Prescher and husband, Jimmy; son, Michael Easter and wife, Marcy; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Hunter, Kennedy, and Reagan; sister, Barbara Bowker and husband, Sam; brother-in-law, Paul Mann; sister-in-law Patsy Easter; numerous family; friends; and Fort Worth Fire Dept. family.
