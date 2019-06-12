Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
First Christian Church
29 N. Oakes
View Map
San Angelo - Howard O'Neal Aylor, Jr., of San Angelo passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 in San Angelo. The Memorial Service will be 10:00 A.M., Friday, June 14, 2019, at The First Christian Church in San Angelo. Survivors include his wife Vivian K. Aylor; his children, Neal Aylor III, Mark Aylor, Sheryl Briels and Jennifer Kessler; his brothers, Kemper Aylor and Don Aylor; and his sister, Karen Wells; 3 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren.
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 12, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
