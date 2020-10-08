Howard William Jones



San Angelo - Howard William Jones, 93, of San Angelo, went home with the Lord on October 7, 2020. Service will be held Saturday, October 10, at 2 pm in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel. Howard was born July 11, 1927, in Ballinger to John William and Estella Jones. He married Tommie Thompson on October 22, 1948. He lived most of his life in San Angelo, except for 11 years spent in Crane. Howard worked many years in different job capacities. He was blessed to work with some of his best friends. He was always up for a fishing trip to the Rio Grande or cooking at the deer camp. He was known as "Uncle Howard" to so many and had a strong and loving hand in helping to raise many who weren't his by birth but by love. He was known for his sense of humor and kept everyone around him laughing. Many of those times he wasn't even trying to be funny. Howard is survived by daughter, Nickie Worbington of San Angelo; son and daughter in law, Gordon and Lana Jones of Eldorado; daughter and son in law, Paula and Glenn Smith of Corpus Christi; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also included is his bonus son and daughter in law, Jerry Wayne and Jan Robbins of Mobile, Al. Howard will be remembered by his strong ethics, love, and care for all. He was loved by many.









