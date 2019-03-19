|
Hubert Harold "Whit" Whittley
San Angelo, TX
Hubert Harold "Whit" Whittley, 84 of San Angelo, passed away March 16, 2019. He was reunited in Heaven with his parents Lawrence and Evvie (Patton) Whittley, his sons Jeffrey Whittley and Ricky Williford, as well as his brother Lawrence Whittley Jr., and sisters, Lois Armstrong and Juanita Bradford.
Whit was born in San Angelo, TX on November 8, 1934 and was a proud graduate of John
H. Reagan, San Angelo High, and San Angelo Junior College. He married Patricia Mullins in April 1957. Together, they had 5 children, Kelly, Jeffrey, Todd, Kathy and Amy. Whit and Sandy (Williford), married March 11, 1982 in San Angelo, Tx and had just recently celebrated their 37th Anniversary.
Whit followed in his dad's footsteps as a brick and stone mason and has left his fingerprints on countless buildings, landmarks, business and homes throughout San Angelo and the surrounding areas in Texas. He was proud of his work and was known as one of the best brick and stone masons around. He won the Nathans award and was named MVP on the 1953 basketball team, playing for the great Coach Phil George. He was a 6-man football referee in the 1970's and was tremendously proud of being a nine year National Guard Member. Whit won the contest for naming Quicksand Golf Course and received a beautiful set of Ping golf clubs. One of Whit's favorite activities was playing golf with his golfing buddies and family. Whit's quick wit and humorous personality will always be remembered by his family and friends.
Whit, along with Sandy won the National Jefferson Award. Together they donated Land to Habitat and made continuous Donations to Meals for The Elderly, s and other charties. He was a loving Husband, Great Dad, Best Grandpa, and a loyal friend and will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and everyone that knew him at Kenny Blaneks.
Whit often said that the only "steps" in his house were the ones leading to his door. Whit is survived by his wife Sandy, son Todd Whittley (wife Ronda), daughters Kelly Kelley (husband Ricky), Kathy Whittley (Cynthia Mundell), Amy Claflin (husband Johnny), Julie Quam (husband David), Susan King, and Melissa Murphey (husband Charles). Grandchildren Erin House and Jeramy, Alyson Bell and Logan, Kyla Wetzel and Daniel, Abbye Whitehead, Kendra Taylor and Matthew, Avery Whitehead, Ava Claflin, Chris Williams and Brooklyn, Laura Thomas and Matt, Lisa King, Madison Dillard and Tyler, McKenna Barber and Cody and Travis Murphey. Also, 11 great grandchildren, nieces, nephew, cousins and numerous friends. He also leaves behind his faithful pets, Tootsie, Sweetie, Rusty and Chubbers.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 at Harper Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church (32 N. Irving St) with burial to follow at Lawnhaven Cemetery.
Pallbearers are: Avery Whitehead, Chris Williams, Brady Quam, Jeramy House, Taylor House, and Logan Bell. Honorary pallbearers are: David Quam, Ricky Kelley, Johnny Claflin, Coy Moses, Munk McKay, Bob Odom, Kenny Blanek and Bradley Kitchen.
The Whittley family would like to thank Dr. Hughston, and Dr. Cummings for the exceptional care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Meals for the Elderly, Concho Valley Paws, and Rust Street Ministries.
Until we meet again Daddy and Grandpa!!! We Love You!!!
