Hugh Lynn Poe
San Angelo - Lynn Poe, father, husband, fire instructor, great friend and retired Air Force fire fighter passed away in peace on November 3, 2019. His family and friends shed tears and grieve.
Hugh was born March 26th, 1958 at England Air Force Base in Alexandria Louisiana to Darrell and Dorothy Poe. On November 7th, 1987 he married the love of his life Cindy Willis of Hotchkiss, Colorado, and were soon blessed with 3 lovely girls. As a military family, together they were deployed at 6 different military bases. Throughout the U.S. and Europe. During his years of service of the military, he served as a firefighter, tuba player, and Senior Fire Instructor, where he more than earned his moniker "Lil Thunder." He retired from his last duty station at Goodfellow Airforce Base in 2006, and continued his career as a Fire Safety Instructor.
Hugh was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Stark. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Cindy, daughters Amy, Rebecca, and Riana, grandchildren Clayton, Ophelia, August, Gabriel, and Billie, all of San Angelo. Father D.L. Poe of Deerpark, Tx. Brothers Kenneth, of Houston, Tx and Daniel of Brazoria, Tx, friend Bill Bockelman, of San Angelo, and friends and co-workers too numerous to count.
Hugh Lynn Poe, was an exemplary husband, father, mentor and friend. We take comfort knowing "Lil Thunder" is gone to be with his Lord and father. Tears are healthy and grieving is part of the healing process. We grieve not because Hugh has died. We grieve because he lived so well.
John 14:27 "Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid."
Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019