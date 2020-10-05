1/1
Idolina Edith Chapa "Edie" Sanchez
Idolina Edith "Edie" Chapa Sanchez

San Angelo - Idolina Edith (Edie) Chapa Sanchez, of San Angelo, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, in her home October 4, 2020 at the age of 84.

Edith was born in Azuca, Tamaulipas, Mexico on May 20, 1936. Edith lived in San Angelo, Texas and attended Sam Austin Elementary and Edison Junior High. In 1958 she attended vocational nursing school where she obtained an LVN license. She was a loving and caring nurse for 61 years which 42 of those years were spent with Shannon Hospital.

Edith was a "small town" girl who relished in the simple things in life. Always gentle and kind, personable and loved by all that had the privilege of having her in their life. She was known to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren as "ganny girl". She was steadfast in her faith and her love for Jehovah God.

A one true "Beautiful Soul".

She was preceded in death by her parents; Lorenzo and Clara Chapa, brothers; Rudy, Pete and Lorenzo Jr. Chapa, and beloved sister; Elena Chapa Balli.

Edith was survived by her loving husband, Rudy Sanchez of 48 years, 6 children; Debi Sims and husband Victor, Lisa Lopez, Ginny Lopez and husband Henry, Beth Dominguez and husband Russell, Rudy Sanchez and wife Rina and Amy Sanchez and husband Gabriel Gonzales, 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 11 siblings; Olivia Chapa, John Chapa, George Chapa, Elizabeth Martinez, Rebecca Lopez and Christina Soto, 30 nieces and nephews and 52 great nieces and nephews.

Services for our beloved mother will begin with a visitation from 12:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home with her Funeral beginning at 2:00 P.M.

Family and friends may share condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com




Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
