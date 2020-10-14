Inocencia Alvarado Garcia



Inocencia Alvarado Garcia, 91, joined our Lord and Savior on October 12, 2020. She was born on January 21, 1929 to Esteban and Andrea Alvarado. She married Eulojio R. Garcia on September 18, 1956 whom was her best friend. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and was a devout follower of Jesus Christ. She was always seen at home praying. She will be remembered for the love and affection she gave everyone. She loved novelas, her plants and flowers, cooking and feeding everyone, especially her boys and grandchildren. Her tortillas, menudo, chilé, and buñuelos will be greatly missed. She never turned away a cup of coffee and always welcomed company, especially on her front porch. Her bendiciones will always be missed but never forgotten. She will always be our Lil Ladybug. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eulojio; daughter, Juanita; son, Narciso; two brothers, and seven sisters. She is survived by her sons, Ray and wife Betty, David and wife Dora, Tony and wife Cynthia, and her daughter Martha and husband Eric. She is also survived by her sister Petra, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Rosary for Inocencia will be held at 7 PM on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Johnson's Funeral Home chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Father Juan officiating. Burial will be at Eldorado Cemetery following the mass and will include the remains of Inocencia's daughter, Juanita. Pallbearers will be Ray Garcia, David Garcia, Tony Garcia, Vincent Ramirez, Leon Garcia, Eric Garcia, Danny Villarreal, Joshua Garcia, Jonathan Garcia, and Joseph Garcia. Honorary pallbearers are Rennie Ramirez, Stevie Garcia, and Arthur Aguilar. The family would like to give special thanks to Regency Nursing Home and St. Gabriel's Hospice.









