San Angelo - Ira Sherlene Story Heinze, 89, of San Angelo passed away on September 7, 2019. Sherlene was born on February 20, 1930 in Miles, Texas to Sherman and Graydon Tidwell Story. She graduated from Miles High School where she was Salutatorian of her graduating class. Sherlene attended Baylor University and graduated in 1951 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. She married the love of her life, Robert Heinze, on April 25, 1953 in San Angelo, Texas at Park Heights Baptist Church. Sherlene taught elementary school from 1951-1956. Her love of teaching children to read continued as she introduced all of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren to reading prior to starting school. After her teaching career, she supported her husband as office manager and accountant for Robert A. Heinze Builders, Quail Run, and Rock Terrace Apartments. Sherlene developed a love and passion for music at an early age and continued to express her musical talent serving as pianist and organist for numerous churches throughout her life. She was a dedicated member of Glen Meadows Baptist Church. Sherlene loved to travel. She and her husband, Robert, had the opportunity to visit numerous countries, but one of her favorite places to visit was the mountains in South Fork, Colorado. Sherlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to all of her family. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Howey and husband, Ray, of San Angelo; son, Story Heinze of South Fork, Colorado; grandson, Christopher Ross of San Angelo; granddaughter, Mariya Valentine and husband, John, of Ft. Worth, Texas; granddaughter, Darya Ross of Huntsville, Texas; great granddaughter, Bonnie Ross and great grandson, Augustus Ross. Sherlene is preceded in death by her parents. Family Visitation will be from 9-11 AM, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Johnson's Funeral Home with funeral services to begin at 11. Interment will follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. The family would like to express thanks to the Shannon ICU nursing staff. Memorials in Sherlene's memory may be made to the .
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 10, 2019