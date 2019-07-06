Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
2120 Pulliam St
Irene Gamboa Ross


1963 - 2019
Irene Gamboa Ross Obituary
Irene Gamboa Ross

San Angelo - A memorial service will be held for Irene Gamboa Ross at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 2120 Pulliam St on Saturday July 6 at 12:30 pm

On June 25th our dear Irene fell asleep in death. She was married to James David Ross and born into the family of Antonio & Jesusa Gamboa on August 13, 1936 in San Saba, TX. On July 15, 1963 she was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She is survived by 6 children, 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was a loyal, active servant of Jehovah the True God. For the last several years she called San Angelo home and was treasured in her congregation where she was known for her loving kindness, zeal and self-sacrificing spirit. Her friends and family eagerly await the day she will be restored to life in paradise on earth when John 5:28,29; Psalms 37:29, and Revelation 21:3,4 are fulfilled.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 6, 2019
