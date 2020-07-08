1/
Irene Mary Holubec
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Mary Holubec

Melvin - Irene Holubec, 94, of Melvin, Texas, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Eden, Texas. She was born in Lowake, Texas to Vince and Mary (Ripple) Dusek on January 13, 1926. She married Pete Holubec on February 24, 1948 in Lowake, Texas.

Irene was a resident of McCulloch County since August 1969 after moving from Rowena, Texas. She was lifelong homemaker. She was a member of the Melvin United Methodist Church.

Irene dedicated her life to her husband and family. She loved vegetable gardening, growing roses and prize irises, baking desserts, pecan pies, Christmas candies and Fruit Cake. Irene also loved to make homemade egg noodles. She always looked forward to sharing her baked cookies and treats with her family and friends.

Irene loved baseball. As a young lady she played on several lady's softball teams and always looked forward to baseball. She readily had knowledge of professional baseball over of many years.

Irene is preceded in death by her husband Pete Holubec.

Irene is survived by a daughter, Irene Holubec-Gootzeit and husband Abe of University City, Missouri, three sons, David Holubec, Michael Holubec and wife Suzi, and Frankie Holubec and wife Jane all of Melvin, Texas, seven grandchildren, Joshua Gootzeit and wife Beth, Julia Gootzeit and husband Gregory, Cole Holubec and wife Jana, Ceth Holubec and Kendra, Chad Holubec, Cody Holubec and wife Lori, and Darci McMeekin and husband Mike, and eleven great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be at 10:00 AM Friday, July 10, 2020, at Rest Haven Cemetery with Scott Melton officiating.

The family request memorials go to WTRC's Hospice of San Angelo, PO Box 471 San Angelo, Texas 79602, or Melvin United Methodist Church, PO Box 866 Melvin, Texas 76825.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Brady.

Please view Ms. Holubec's online memorial at www.heritagefuneraltx.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Homes Of Texas Inc
300 N Bridge St
Brady, TX 76825
(325) 597-1977
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
July 8, 2020
I met Great Aunt Irene once during her brothers (vinc william dusek jr) 50th anniversary.
Wes Dusek
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved