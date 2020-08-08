Irene Perez



San Angelo - Irene Avila Perez 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Irene was born on April 5, 1939 in Abilene Texas. She married Adolfo R. Perez on December 11, 1957. They were blessed with 53 years of marriage. She is preceded in death by her husband, Adolfo R. Perez; her son, Adolph Perez Jr.; her daughter, Teresa Torres; brother, Juan Garcia; sister, Petra Milan; sister, Maria Felix Garcia. She retired after 20 years with SAISD. Irene was a member of Oasis Baptist Church. She had a deep love for the Lord, singing, and going to spiritual conferences. She also loved going on mission trips, making crafts, frogs, and plants. Her great love was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Gabriela and husband Elias Casarez, Isabel "Chubby" and husband Rev. Henry Flores, Gloria and husband Rev. Lupe Mata; her sons, Ruben and wife Priscilla Perez, Pedro and wife Maria Perez, and one sister Victoria Ramirez. She is also survived by her grandchildren Elias Jr, Janelle, Michael Mark, Lupe P., Adriana, Elizabeth, Mindy, Jorge, Crystalyn, Eric, Adolph, Sarah, Jessica, Jennifer and David Lee. She was loved by numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and "adopted" grandchildren from Mrs. Gabby's Daycare.



The viewing service will be from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home with Reverend David Deanda and Reverend Lupe Mata. The burial will follow in Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers for the service will be Elias Casarez Jr., Michael Flores, Mark Flores, Jorge Perez, Lupe P. Mata, Adolph Perez. Honorary Pallbearers will Eric Perez and Efren Martinez Jr.



To the staff of Shannon Medical Center, which includes Dr. Caroline Ojeda, Dr. Jennifer Pannoose, Nurse Maria, and Nurse Lauren in the ICU department 5th and 6th floor towers, as well as Delia and Chaplain T.J, we sincerely thank you for your dedication and kindness.



The family requests that all attendees wear a mask and practice social distancing.









