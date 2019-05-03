|
Iris Dean DeWitt Evans
San Angelo - Sunrise: October 20, 1936 - Sunset: April 30, 2019. Early on the morning of April 30, Iris took her last earthly breath and her very next one in Glory in the presence of the Lord.
During the last days of her life she was surrounded by Family and Friends who loved her dearly. She especially loved when someone wanted to pray with her. She would hold on tight to your hand and pray along with you. Her faith was strong, and she loved the Lord. Her last attendance at a social event was at the Martin Luther King's "Community Gospel Explosion" at Murphy Auditorium at City Hall. She and her Sister-in-law, Ardelia Evans, thoroughly enjoyed the music and fellowship of connecting with family and friends.
Even though Iris had no biological children, she was a Mother to many. Her natural maternal instinct was evident by her caring for her Husband, her Mother and three of her siblings in her home until their life on earth was over. She loved her family and she loved to recount stories from her early childhood when she had to care for the family household while her Mother worked after having lost her Father when she was a young girl.
She married the love of her life, Elvin Evans on January 11, 1958. Elvin, being a military career man, and Iris lived many places during their 50-year marriage and made their home in San Angelo when he retired from the Army.
Loved ones who passed on before Iris were her husband, her parents, Millard, Sr. and Maeola; her brothers, Millard, Jr. (Sonny); Willie (Bubba) and Langston; her sister, Marie; her sister-in-law Gladys; her niece Michelle and her nephews Gregory Keith and Floyd, Jr.
Those left to cherish her memories are: brothers Floyd and DeLarnce (Billie); Sister-in-law Dorethea DeWitt; Sister-in-law, Ardelia Evans, close family friend Margaret Hall and a host of nephews, nieces, other family members and close friends.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30PM at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 12:00 P.M., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Special thanks to the staff on 4 North at Shannon Hospital and the St. John campus who took such good care of Iris during her illness. Also, much appreciation to all the employees of Encompass who helped her at home.
Although our hearts are heavy and our tears fall freely, we know we will meet her again in the forever after, so in the meantime we say farewell and will cling to the memories of this Precious Lady.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 3, 2019