Irma Lejia
San Angelo - Irma Leija, 62, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, in San Angelo.
Public Viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM Wednesday, November 6, 2019, with a prayer service at 6:00 PM at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Services will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Oasis Baptist Church with Pastor David Deanda, officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Leija was born September 23, 1957, in San Angelo where she has been a lifelong resident. Irma married Juan Carlos Leija, Sr. on October 8, 1977, in San Angelo. She was formally a care giver at Riverside Manor, and she also was a private sitter. Irma attended Oasis Baptist Church. Irma enjoyed her time being with her family, enjoying the times she was able to cook, especially known for her famous refried beans.
Survivors include her husband, Juan Carlos Leija, Sr. of the home; two sons, Danny Leija and wife Jennifer of San Angelo and Juan Carlos Leija, Jr. of Anthony, New Mexico; four brothers, Tony Gonzales, Jr., Manuel Gonzales, Samuel Gonzales and Ruben Gonzales all of San Angelo; two sisters, Martha Valdez and Elva Viafranco both from San Angelo; five grandchildren, Scottie, Kortnee, Kassidy, Derrick, and Dominick; and a great granddaughter, Dakota. Irma was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio B., Sr. and Petra Gonzales.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019