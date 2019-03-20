Services
Hillside Funeral Home - Laredo
310 Hillside Road
Laredo, TX 78041
(956) 724-6060
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillside Funeral Home - Laredo
310 Hillside Road
Laredo, TX 78041
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillside Funeral Home - Laredo
310 Hillside Road
Laredo, TX 78041
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillside Funeral Home - Laredo
310 Hillside Road
Laredo, TX 78041
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Flores
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma P. Flores


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irma P. Flores Obituary
Irma P. Flores

Sonora, TX

May 25, 1931 - Mar. 16, 2019

Irma P. Flores, 87, born in Sonora, Texas, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Laredo, Texas. She fought a brave battle with Alzheimer's disease.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gustavo Flores; her parents, Marcos and Luz Perez; and her brother, Ermilo (Ophelia) Perez, all from Sonora, Texas.

Irma was a loving and caring person. She was known as "Mima". She dedicated her life to helping others and retired as a nurse after 30 years of service. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Irma is survived by her sister, Alma (Juan) Silva from Laredo, Texas, and her brother, Israel (Rebecca +) Perez from Sonora, Texas. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A rosary and a chapel service will be recited on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Hillside Funeral Home chapel. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation in the name of Irma P. Flores, 3152 Little Road, Suite 146, Trinity, Florida, 34655.

We would like to thank Irma's caregivers; Magdalena Aguero and Claudia Ferdin, Dr. Luis Benavides, and Star of Life Home Health: Claudia Hourigan, R. N. and Eduardo Lightner R. N.

If you would like to sign the guestbook or send private condolences, you may do so at www.hillsidefuneral.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Hillside Funeral Home, 310 Hillside Road.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now