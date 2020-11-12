Isabel Rodriguez Pedroza



San Angelo - Isabel Rodriguez Pedroza, 88yrs, went to be with the Lord on November 11, 2020.



She was born in Eola, TX and lived her adult life here in San Angelo. She was a member of St. Margaret's Catholic Church. She retired from Angelo State University as a custodial employee.



As a sister and auntie, she was very special to all of her family. Her "children" were all her nieces and nephews, who loved her dearly, cared for her and always and made sure she was included in everyone's daily lives. She was the home where all her out of town siblings would stay overnight, and she made them feel as if they were in their own home. We loved her and cherished her dearly, we miss her very much.



She has joined her parents Genaro and Mercedes Pedroza, brother Felix Pedroza and most recently her sister Beda Pedroza Gonzales. We know in our hearts that they are all rejoicing together.



She is survived by her sisters Pascuala Gamez (Irving), Amelia Perez (San Angelo) and brothers Mike Pedroza (Louisiana) and Joe Pedroza (Ft.Worth).



Due to the world we live in today, the family has elected cremation at Schaeffer Funeral Home. The family will plan memorial services at a later date.



We love you dear sister.



We love you sweet auntie.



Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home San Angelo/Sherwood Way.









