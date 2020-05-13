Services
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-3113
Rosary
Friday, May 15, 2020
7:00 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Mertzon Cemetery
Isabell H. Montez


1972 - 2020
Isabell H. Montez Obituary
Isabell H Montez

Mertzon - Isabell H. Montez, a loving daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, friend and lifelong Mertzon Residence went to be with our heavenly father on May 12, 2020, at the age of 47, surrounded by close family and friends.

Isabell was born November 21, 1972 in Killeen, TX to Bertha H. Montez and Pablo G Montez. Later, in 1978 she moved with her family to Mertzon, TX. She graduated from Irion County Highschool in 1992. On March 27, 1992 she welcomed her wonderful son into the world, and he became the most important thing in her life. She enjoyed motorcycle rides, journaling and crafting. She had a heart of gold and the mind of a perfectionist. But, most of all she enjoyed being with her grandchildren. She had a smile you could never forget and loved to help those around her, she knew no stranger.

Isabell is survived by her loving mother, Bertha H. Montez of Mertzon; son, Jess Pruitt and wife Beth of Mertzon; grandmother, Isabel Montez of Mertzon; brother, Miguel Montez of Mertzon; brother, Pablo Montez and wife Brenda of San Angelo; grandchildren, Eli, Grady, and River Pruitt; Niece, Kara Estrada and Husband Sammy of San Angelo; great Nieces, Jersey and Paulee, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends.

She preceded in death by her father Pablo G. Montez; grandfather, Andres Montez; grandparents, Encarnacion and Isabel Hinojosa.

A rosary will be held at 7 PM on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 10 AM in Mertzon Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Albert Perez, Jesse Chacon, Adrian Munoz, Buddy Valencia, Mario Mendoza, David "wedo" Flores. Honorary Pallbearers will be Daniel Munoz and Gabriel Hinojosa.

The Family would like to express their thanks to Dr. Steven Alred at Shannon Medical Center. Hospice of San Angelo especially Becca and Fresenius Kidney Care San Angelo especially Mike.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 13 to May 15, 2020
