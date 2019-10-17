|
Isabella Longoria Flores
Isabella Flores, 61, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. She was born Oct. 11, 1958, in San Angelo where she lived her entire life. Quick witted and sharp tongued, Bella was known for her brutal honesty. Family meant everything to her. She especially adored her daughter and granddaughter, both who were constantly showered with her words of encouragement and praise. Bella made the most of what she had and created lasting memories by always living in the moment with the ones she loved. Her daughter, Pamela, recalls random hot summer days in her childhood going on day trips to Ballinger, Junction, San Antonio, wherever in Texas, and staying in a hotel for the luxury of a swimming pool, watching premium cable and going out to dine somewhere new and different. Another fond memory Pamela recalls happened during the span of a few years when she and her mother attended Saturday Mass at St. Mary's Church. After church, Bella cranked up the radio to a station that played oldies tunes and the two cruised the streets of San Angelo well past sunset. They enjoyed each other's company, and for Pamela it was a special time of serenity she looked forward to every week. Bella loved rock n roll. She loved attending concerts and sharing her vast wealth of music knowledge. She enjoyed reading, and instilled literacy from a young age in her daughter and granddaughter. Her fondness for words made for contentious Scrabble games at the dinner table. Despite physical distance between her daughter and granddaughter, Bella found ways to stay in touch and play games with them by going digital. Her uncle Chayo and mother Mary instilled a hard work ethic in her through their upbringing. Every job she had, she worked with dedication and devotion. She worked 24 years in production at R.G. Barry Corporation, and the last 13 years doing customer service at Walmart. Flores is survived by her daughter, Pamela Zamudio and husband Justin of Round Rock, granddaughter Christina Zamudio of Round Rock, mother Mary Flores of San Angelo, and much extended family. She is preceded in death by her uncle, Eliseo "Chayo" Flores, and daughter Esperanza "Hope" Flores. A rosary service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Johnson's Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Joey Faylona as the celebrant. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery. The family expresses gratitude to Dr. Carl Anderton and staff at the Coumadin Clinic, and her friends at Walmart. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019