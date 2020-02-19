|
|
Isaias Leal "Jay" Prieto
San Angelo - Isaias "Jay" Leal Prieto left this earth on the wings of angels at the age of 63 at his residence in San Angelo, Texas on Feb 15,2020. Isaias was born on March 22,1956 in Del Rio, Texas to Isaias E. Prieto and Enriqueta Leal Prieto. He is survived by his wife Martha Prieto; his daughter Melody Prieto and three stepchildren, Trey and Leslie Jo Tucker, Major and Meagan Kerr; and his grandchildren, Jack and Rhett Tucker. He is also survived by three sisters, Sylvia Monroe, Rebecca Flores and Abigail Prieto; and his brothers Benjamin Prieto, and Israel Prieto. Jay was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Ramiro Prieto and Abraham Prieto.
Jay attended ASU and became a RN in 1986. He was proud to have served the Veterans for the last 14 years in San Angelo VA clinic and the Corpus Christi VA clinic. Jay was most proud of being a Texas Peace Officer. He served for the Tom Green County Sheriff Office for 15 years as a reserve. He said he always wanted to be a police officer and was happy serving the residents of Tom Green County. He will miss his best friend Officer Raul Polanco.
Jay was an outdoorsman. He loved working in his yard and on many projects around his home. He was an avid marksman and loved spending time at the gun range. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He loved being called "Papa Jay".
Jay was a member of Parkside Foursquare Church in San Angelo and also attended Corpus Christi Christian Fellowship when he was in Corpus Christi.
The graveside service will be at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hugo, Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tom Green County Sheriff Office Reserves.
Tom Green County SO Reserves, C/O Tommy Williams, 222 West Harris Street, San Angelo, Texas. 76903
1 Thessalonians 4:16-17. "For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of an archangel, and with the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And thus, we hall always be with the Lord."
Also 1st Corinthians, Chapter 15
