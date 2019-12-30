|
|
J. Earl Dunn
San Angelo - James Earl Dunn (J. Earl), 87, Hot Springs, AR, formerly of San Angelo, TX, went to be with the Lord, December 24, 2019, in Hot Springs, AR.
He was born August 3,1932, in El Paso, Texas, to James Coy and Gladys Marie (Epperson) Dunn. He was the oldest of 3 brothers. He grew up in El Paso and attended El Paso public schools. The family moved to Jal, New Mexico, prior to his Senior year of high school. He was raised by devout Christian parents and gave his heart to the Lord at the age of eight. He attended Grandview Baptist Church, El Paso, where his Christian character and heart for missions was developed. He was active in all educational organizations of the church.
He graduated from Jal High School (1950). He then earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from University Texas El Paso, formerly Texas Western College, (1954), during which time he responded to God's call to the gospel ministry. He attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas, and earned a Bachelor of Divinity degree, (1958) later updated to Master of Divinity, and a Doctor of Ministry degree (1978).
He married his wife of 67 years, Paula Ann Beaty of El Paso, Texas, on November 14,1952. They had 3 children whom they raised primarily in San Angelo, Texas, where they resided for 52 years. He was blessed with 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, all whom he loved dearly.
He pastored churches at Hamilton and Dublin while in Seminary. He served four years as Baptist Student Union director and Bible teacher at Sul Ross State University, Alpine, TX. He then became pastor of First Baptist Alpine, where he served for just over 3 years before coming to San Angelo, where he pastored Harris Avenue Baptist for 28 years. Following his retirement from the full-time pastorate he became one of the first of 25 certified ministers of the BGCT Intentional Interim Ministry. Over ten years he assisted eight different churches in Texas. He was ordained and served as a deacon at Southland Baptist Church. During his time in San Angelo he served the local Baptist Association in almost every leadership position, plus many BGCT appointments, served as Trustee of Baptist Memorials Center, and led and participated on major mission teams trips in and out of country. He served the San Angelo community in a number of different roles and ways, expressing his care and love for the people of San Angelo. He made lifetime friends wherever he went.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Lawrence Leigh, brother and sister in law Robert Charles and Elizabeth Dunn, daughter in law Barbara Gallagher Dunn, and granddaughter Rachel Diane Dunn.
He is survived by his wife, Paula, Hot Springs, AR, sons and daughter in laws, Stephen Earl and Annette Anizan Dunn, Hot Springs, AR, David Michael and Ginger Grametbauer Dunn, Levelland, TX, and daughter Susan Kathleen Hicks, Chandler, AZ, 8 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at Southland Baptist Church, 4300 Meadowcreek Trail, San Angelo, TX, 76904. A brief gathering of family and friends will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Water for All, International, in care of Southland Baptist Church. Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020