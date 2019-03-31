|
Jack "Chubby" Andrew Harris Jr.
San Angelo, TX
Jack "Chubby" Andrew Harris Jr., went to be with our Lord and Savior March 20, 2019. Services are set to commence 10am on Monday April 1, 2019 at Shaffer Funeral Home's Sherwood Way Chapel and burial will proceed at Belvedere cemetery in San Angelo, Tx. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
Chubby was born in 1972 on the 6th day of March to Lena May Binyon and Jack Andrew Harris Sr. Chubby was born in Weatherford, Tx and raised in San Angelo, Tx.
Chubby was an honest man that everyone loved. His greatest love in life was his "Mama" and Family. Loved ones describe Chubby as "down-to-Earth, loyal, funny, and always in good spirits." Chubby was a motivator and considered himself to be very blessed - despite all odds. His Dream was to purchase and own a motorcycle, and a big house "out in the country somewhere". Chubby's most important motive in life was to return home and take care of his Mama and family. After serving 28 years away from home, Chubby was released for a short 92 days before being called to his true home in Heaven. "He was a great Dad and a wonderful Grandpa."
Chubby was proceeded in death by his Grandparents, Truman and Mary Ann Harris; Grandparents, Bernie and Rosie Potts; Grandmother, Janie Binyon; 2 Aunts, Minnie Mayers and Mamie Cook; Uncle, Calvin Potss; Nephew, Shawn DeWayne Gray; and a Son, Jared Anthony Lohse. Procession continues with many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins who have welcomed him home.
He is survived by his Mother and Father, Lena May Binyon and Jack Andrew Harris Sr,; His "Pops", James Robertson; His Wife, Ada Harris- Summerlin; Son and his Wife, Devin and Juliya Lohse and 3 Grandson's Zayden, Xander, and Ezekiel Lohse; Son, Christopher McLaughlin and 2 Grandsons, Hunter and Hayden McLaughlin; Son, Casey Allen Followell and Grandson, Abel Allen Followell; Brother, Sonny Harris and Girlfriend, Tiffany Baldwin; Sister in-law, Leslie Harris and their Children, Felicity Harris, Nathan - and Wife Kathy, Trevor, Tanner, and Tami Wiedebusch - and Fiance and Daughter Hunter and Hadley Endres; Sister, Shawna May Brown- Harris and her Daughter, ShyAnn Brown; Niece and her Fiance, Shayla May James and William Lavizzo and Great Niece, Khaliya "Baby Boss" Lavizzo - as referred to by Uncle "Big Boss" Chubby. Survival is extended out to many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins; including but not limited to his Uncles, Georgie, Jessie and Bernie Potts; and 2 Aunts, Mary Rutledge and Bernice Baker; and 3 very special friends, Charlie Robertson, Al Jones, and Kenneth Phillips.
**Bernie Potts has now found his place in Heaven along side Chubby as of 3/28/2019 Contact Lena Binyon for more details.
Memorial Contributions in lieu of flowers, will continue to be accepted at Shaffer's Funeral Home. The family wishes to advise of various benefits, raffles, and fundraisers and extends appreciation of any and all contributions. Donations will continue to be accepted at Shaffer's Funeral Home. For more info, refer directly to family.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 31, 2019