Jack Arthur Compton
San Angelo - Jack Arthur Compton, 88, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his home in San Angelo.
Celebration Graveside Services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mr. Compton was born November 10, 1931 in San Angelo. Jack married Mary Ellen Post on May 25, 1952 in San Angelo. She preceded him in death on August 18, 2018. Jack was a lifelong resident of San Angelo. Jack was a veteran of the US Army serving during peacetime. Jack joined the San Angelo Police Department on March 2, 1959 and retired on April 30, 1982 as a Master Patrolman.
Survivors include a daughter, Lynn Compton Samaniego and husband Johnny of San Angelo; a son, Jack Compton, Jr. of San Angelo; four grandchildren, Misty, Jessica, Jeremy, and Matthew; two great grandchildren, Stefan, and Felicity. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; a son, James Compton; a brother, Richard Compton.
