|
|
Jack Mathews
San Angelo - Jack Mathews, 89, passed away February 12, 2020 at a local hospital.
Jack was born August 29, 1930 to Jack and Grace Mathews, on a ranch in Tom Green County. He grew up in San Angelo and graduated from Water Valley High School in 1947. He married Betty Louise Hubbard on August 9, 1950 in Sterling City, Texas. After the birth of their first two children Jack and Betty moved to Abilene and resided there for 19 years while Jack worked for Galbreath Steel and Supply Company based in San Angelo. After working for Galbreath Steel for a number of years Jack bought the lumberyard and hardware store in Robert Lee in 1971 and ran it until he retired. He and Betty returned to San Angelo in 1982. After retirement Jack enjoyed spending time at his ranch, taking trips to the mountains in Colorado and New Mexico in his RV and spending time with his family.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, and daughter Darla Mathews.
Mr. Mathews is survived by his wife Betty Mathews; daughter Brenda Mathews; son Jerry Mathews and wife Cher; Grandchildren Jerrika Hulseman and husband Josh their children Jacy and Dylan Hulseman; and Lachelle Clark and her children Sterling and Leddy Clark.
A graveside service will be held at Fairmount Cemetery at 1:00 PM Monday, February 17, 2020.
Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020