Jack Wayne Swanson
- - Jack Wayne Swanson took the morning flight to heaven on May 10, 2019. Jack was born on May 11, 1931 in Atwood, Indiana. He married Mary Lou Swihart in 1952 and immediately had five kids: Debbie Olive (Tommy), Rusty Swanson (Sherry), Terry Swanson (Tammy), Tim Swanson (Bea), and Angie Hampton (Russell). He leaves his wife and children and 22 grandkids and 22 great-grandchildren, and his brother, John. After serving 4 years in the US Airforce, he established an oil distributorship in Etna Green, Indiana, delivering fuel to area farmers and gasoline to service stations. After losing that to big business, Jack collected eggs from his farmer friends and distributed them as far Gary, Indiana. The family began raising chicks to fryers 8000 at a time on the family property. So it's not surprising that Jack and Mary Lou bought a KFC franchise, packed up their kids (ages: 1 month to 11 years), and brought fried chicken to San Angelo, Texas! In 1976 Jack and Mary Lou met Glenn and Ann Smith. They led the whole Swanson clan to an exciting relationship with Jesus. Jack and Mary Lou started the Christian Motor Coach Association, blessing many all across America. He was successful and fun. He and his family have made a fine dent in American history.
Services are at Johnson's Funeral Home, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 2pm. Visitation is from 6 to 8 pm Monday at the funeral home. Words of comfort may be left for the family at www.Johnsons-funeralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 12, 2019