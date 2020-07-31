Jackie Bailey Mathews



San Angelo - Jackie Bailey Mathews, 86, of San Angelo, TX passed on to his heavenly home on July 27, 2020.



"Jack" was born on October 10, 1933, to Hilda and Joe Mathews. He was the firstborn of eight children. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, August 3, 2020, at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.



He worked for the Texas Department of Highways and Public Transportation for about 22 years. After retiring from the Department, he worked for Weathersbee Electric here in San Angelo for a number of years before retiring again. He enjoyed family, friends, fishing, hunting, and woodworking.



He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Frances May Haire Mathews, a daughter Deborah Fischer, two grandchildren, Matt Fischer and Jacqueline Codner, two great-grandchildren, Carson and Rebecca, five sisters: Juanita and husband Ray Norton, Gladys Kennedy, Betty Nail, Billie Balzer, and Mary Dugger. Also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, and infant son, Neil Jack, and two sisters, Alice Mathews and Anna Lou Haire.



He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.









