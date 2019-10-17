|
Jackie Don Johnson
JACKIE DON JOHNSON, born July 26, 1944, passed away on October 13, 2019. He was married to Dorothy Marie Johnson on December 30, 1967. He is survived by his wife, his daughters Audra Johnson, Debra Norman, her husband Aaron Norman, and Laura Johnson along with grandchildren Zachary Norman, Reagan Norman and Matthew Norman. He is also, survived by brother Larry Johnson and 4 sister-in-law's, 2 brother-in-law's and their spouses, along with six nephews and two nieces.
Jackie was a graduate from Sul Ross University with a major in Agricultural Business. Afterwards, he joined the National Guard. When he finished his enlistment, he obtained a Master's Degree from Texas A&M University. He worked for the Extension Service for 11 years supporting 4-H and FFA programs before moving to Wall, Texas where he raised his children and worked as a Farm & Ranch Loan Manager for 24 years.
In his spare time, Jackie worked for the Stock Show & Rodeo and raised cattle. Once he and Dorothy retired, they moved to Mason, Texas. In his recent years, his most favorite pastime was watching his grandchildren at their sporting events and following their accomplishments. He was well loved and respected by his family and friends. He will be missed by all.
Services will be held at The Art Methodist Church, Art, TX on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019