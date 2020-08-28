Jackie Junior Fuller
Jackie Junior Fuller, age 74, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020 due to complications of stroke and Alzheimer's disease.
He was born on January 9, 1946 in San Angelo, Texas to Arlis Melvin Fuller and Helen Othella (Sparks) Fuller. After graduating from Lake View High School in 1965, he enlisted in the United States Army and served honorably from 1965 to 1971, 3 years active duty as a lineman in Vietnam followed by 3 years of reserve service. Upon completion of his military service he returned to San Angelo and started work at Ethicon. He completed 36 years with the company and retired as a Machinist in 2008.
On October 3, 1992 he married Kathy Hardy Allen and together the created a beautiful, loving blended family.
Jackie was preceded in death by his father Arlis, mother Othella and his brother Melvin.
Those left to cherish his love and memory are his wife Kathy, sons Robert and wife Jo of Oak Point, Texas; Chad Allen and wife Becky of Windham, Maine; Todd Allen and wife Sarah of San Angelo, Texas; and the passions of his life, his grandchildren, Stephen Wallace, Kyle Fuller, Joshua Allen and wife Kayla, Colin Allen, Amber Allen, Abigail Allen and Sophia Allen.
Also surviving are his sister, Nelda Whittington of Odessa, Texas and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family visitation will be Sunday August 30, 2020 at Shaffer Funeral Home in Grape Creek from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Guests are requested to wear face masks and observe COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Graveside service and burial will be held on Monday August 31, 2020 at 10:30 am at Talpa Cemetery. Services will be conducted by Pastor Russ Frasier.
The family would like to express our thanks to Kindred Home Health, Kindred Hospice and Corina May for your loving care of Jackie.
Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/Grape Creek. Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com