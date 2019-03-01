Jackie Lynn Graves



Big Lake, TX



Jackie Lynn Graves, 67, was received into the hands of the Lord and Savior, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 while at home surrounded by family.



Public viewing will be all day 10:00am - 8:00pm Friday March 1, 2019 at the Robert Massie Funeral Home in San Angelo, TX. Graveside service will be officiated by the Rev. Buddy Helms at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Glen Rest Cemetery in Big Lake.



He was born March 15, 1951 in Ballinger, TX. He married his wife and soul mate Gina Gale Williams on September 29, 1980, they had 4 children. He was the sole owner and operator of JG Chemicals in Big Lake for the last 20 years.



He is survived by his children: daughters Kazzi Salmon and husband Lance of Big Lake; Christy Hisaw and husband David of Odessa; son Charles Graves and wife Tara of Big Lake; daughter Nobie Chavarria and husband Jey of Big Lake; 2 sisters Wanda Chapell and husband Howard, Brenda Green and husband Tommy; 2 brothers Charles Graves and wife Betty, Sid Graves and wife Rhonda . He has 12 beautiful grandkids who he loved unconditionally, Cauy Metcalf, Aaron Metcalf, Liland Atkins, Isaiah McKenzie, Kaitlyn Hisaw, Caidance Hisaw, Caison Graves, Carter Graves, Tinley Graves, Kaiya Graves, Kaleb Chavarria, and Kaden Chavarria, and one great grandson, Mekhia Metcalf. He also has numerous nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Gina Graves, his parents Jasper (Jack) and Mary Ellen Graves, and three sisters, Carolyn Chappell, Janice Clark and Totsy Clark.



Jackie was a loving and devoted husband, brother, father, father-in-law, uncle, papa, and great papa who left so many memories for his family to hold onto. They are comforted in knowing that he has been reunited with the love of his life. He will be greatly missed by all.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Amber, Becca, and all the staff of Hospice of San Angelo for the loving care they provided for our dad.



