Jackie Morgan Howard
1937 - 2019
San Angelo, TX

Jackie Morgan Howard born November 25, 1937 went to be with the lord on February 20, 2019. He was surrounded by family when leaving this world.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert W. Howard and Leola Dean Ramsey. He is survived by three daughters, Lori Covill and husband Eugene, Julie Elliott and husband David, and Candace Wolfe and husband Gregg. He leaves behind 7 grandchildren, Amber Mings, Jenny Londerholm, Trey Covill, Reagan Joiner, Sterling Kelly, Kera Wolfe and 11 great grandchildren. Jack also had a very special friend Gladys Piland who always put a smile on his face in his last few years.

Jack served in the United States Marines Corp from 1955 to 1961. He had been married to Phyllis and together they brought into this world three wonderful girls who loved him. Jack always kept his Texas roots and was known to be a "Jack of all trades" throughout his career.

Jack M. Howard will be buried in a private graveside service and the family request in lieu of flowers please send donations to the .
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 24, 2019
