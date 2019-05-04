|
Jackie Palmer
San Angelo - Jackie Lou Marie Cutright Palmer went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Born October 26, 1930, in Ajax, Louisiana to Jackson Blanchard and Ludie Bell Cutright.
Jackie and family relocated to Jal, New Mexico to secure work in 1944 due to World War II. While there, she met her high school sweetheart and husband of 70 years, Leroy H. Palmer.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Frank Cutright. Jackie is survived by her husband Leroy; one brother J. B. and wife Betty Lou of
Abilene, Texas; two sons Deral and wife Linda Palmer of Victoria, Texas and Keith and wife Fay Palmer of Midland, Texas. She is blessed to have 5 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
Jackie was more than just a house wife! She had a lifetime of accomplishments, success, and adventures which included a cosmetology instructor license. Jackie was also a highly recognized artist in several different mediums. Jackie taught Art in both the public sector as well as private lessons; many of her students of different nationalities, not only in the US but also Africa, had become national known artist.
Jackie's greatest adventure was in Algeria, Africa from 1977 thru 1981, where she collaborated with her husband to establish unified relationships with multi- national leaders, employees, and their families. Jackie received personal recognition for her role in support and leadership.
In 1981 Jackie and Leroy returned to the United States, retired and settled in San, Angelo, Texas. She continued to flourish and succeed as she continued to teach art in different mediums in the private sector.
Jackie lived a life of belief of Jesus Christ and His grace.
In lieu of flowers the family has ask donations be made to "Water for all International" at Southland Baptist Church of San Angelo.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 4:00- 6:00PM at Harper Funeral Home. The services for Jackie are 2:00PM, Sunday, May 5th in the Harper Chapel with burial to follow at Westbrooke Cemetery in Colorado City, Texas.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 4, 2019