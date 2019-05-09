Jackie Rae Hartgrove



San Angelo - Jackie Rae Hartgrove of San Angelo passed away on Saturday May 4, 2019 at Mirador in Corpus Christi, where she has resided for the past six years.



A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday May 10, 2019 at Robert Massie Funeral Home.



Memorial service will be held 11:00AM Saturday May 11, 2019 at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Rick Burkhalter officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.



Jackie Rae Hartgrove was born on November 7, 1932 in McCurtain, Oklahoma to Ray and Edith Phillips. She grew up in Borger. Jackie attended Borger High School and graduated in 1950, attended San Angelo Jr. College where she was a majorette in the band and active in student organizations. She graduated from the Shannon School of Nursing in September 1954 as a Registered Nurse and was a lifelong active member of the Shannon School of Nursing Alumni Association. Jackie married the love of her life "Dick Hartgrove" on September 25, 1954 and enjoyed 58 years of marriage before his death in 2012. A strong work ethic and importance of family values were passed on to her daughters and grandchildren. Jackie loved to cook and sew, but the greatest joy of her life was spending time with her grandchildren, watching as they grew and sharing in their accomplishments.



Her parents, one sister, and her husband precede her in death.



During Jackie's nursing career, she practiced in a wide variety of nursing roles and is remembered by many patients and co-workers as caring and empathetic. After moving to San Angelo, Jackie worked as an LVN instructor for the San Angelo Independent School District until September 1980, at which time she became the Director of the Howard College Nursing program until she retired in August of 1994. The many students she taught over the years remember her fondly.



Survivors include four daughters, Pam Kirkland and husband Buster of Corpus Christi, Becky Ellis and husband David of Eden, Ginger Hartgrove of Keller, Jill Duncan and husband Jeff of Brackettville; seven grandchildren, Kristi Ogle and husband Stace of Midland, Kristi Chapman and husband Blake of Corpus Christi, Zack Kirkland and wife Marah of Corpus Christi, Garrett Ellis and wife Ali of Eola, Macey Ellis of Eden, Lauren Duncan of Houston, and Blake Duncan of College Station; eight great grandchildren, Kiersten Ogle and Kannon Ogle both of Midland, Rilynn Ellis and Blair Ellis both of Eola, Logan Chapman, Luke Chapman, and Kinslee Chapman all of Corpus Christi and Madilyn Kirkland of Corpus Christi; sisters-in-law, June Dankworth and Deborah Hofmann both of Fredricksburg; a niece, Dixie Cope; a nephew, David Dankworth; and several great nieces and nephews.



Jackie's family wishes to express sincere appreciation to all the Mirador staff for the excellent care and love she received while residing there.



The family suggests memorials in lieu of flowers to Concho Valley Home for Girls/Children's Emergency Shelter, P.O. Box 3772, San Angelo, Texas 76902.



Online condolences may be left at www.robertmassie.com Published in GoSanAngelo on May 9, 2019