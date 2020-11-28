1/1
Jackie White
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackie White

San Angelo - Mr. Finis Jackie White, 84, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in San Angelo.

Jackie was born on December 19, 1935 in San Angelo to Finis and Marguerite White. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother Jimmy White. He graduated from San Angelo High School in 1954, where he played football for the Bobcats and then served in the Marine Corp Reserve. On June 2, 1956 he married Janice Kay Coley, his high school sweetheart. They were together and happily married for 64 years. He worked as a photo engraver at the San Angelo Standard Times while attending San Angelo College. After college, Jackie worked for Jones-Fields Insurance Agency for several years, and then went on to be a driver/firefighter for 22 years with the San Angelo Fire Department. During this time, he and Janice owned and operated Jackie White Kennels from 1971 until the retired in 2006. Jackie was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, and scuba diving. He was a member of First Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Janice, and their oldest son Jordan (Erika), daughter, Jody (Don Payne), daughter Jackie (Alan) Lehr and youngest son Jason (Sharon). In addition, he leaves behind five grandchildren, his younger brother Johnny (Jeananne) White, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many good friends and family who will miss him dearly. Memorials may be made to West Texas Boys Ranch, The Salvation Army, The Wounded Warrior Project or a charity of your choice.

Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harper Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved