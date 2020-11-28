Jackie White
San Angelo - Mr. Finis Jackie White, 84, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in San Angelo.
Jackie was born on December 19, 1935 in San Angelo to Finis and Marguerite White. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother Jimmy White. He graduated from San Angelo High School in 1954, where he played football for the Bobcats and then served in the Marine Corp Reserve. On June 2, 1956 he married Janice Kay Coley, his high school sweetheart. They were together and happily married for 64 years. He worked as a photo engraver at the San Angelo Standard Times while attending San Angelo College. After college, Jackie worked for Jones-Fields Insurance Agency for several years, and then went on to be a driver/firefighter for 22 years with the San Angelo Fire Department. During this time, he and Janice owned and operated Jackie White Kennels from 1971 until the retired in 2006. Jackie was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, and scuba diving. He was a member of First Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife Janice, and their oldest son Jordan (Erika), daughter, Jody (Don Payne), daughter Jackie (Alan) Lehr and youngest son Jason (Sharon). In addition, he leaves behind five grandchildren, his younger brother Johnny (Jeananne) White, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many good friends and family who will miss him dearly. Memorials may be made to West Texas Boys Ranch, The Salvation Army, The Wounded Warrior Project
or a charity of your choice
.
