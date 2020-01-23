|
Jackson Tankersley, 85, of Mertzon went to be with the Lord on January 23, 2020 in San Angelo. Jackson was born September 4, 1934 in Texon Texas to Claude and Mae Dell Tankersley. He grew up in Mertzon and graduated from Mertzon High School. He attended colleges in Bryan and Sul Ross and would eventually graduate from San Angelo College. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during WWII in Okinawa. He met and later married the love of his life Vennie Lou Bryant. They were married for 51 years. He was a loving husband father and grandfather who devoted his life to his family. He was a rancher and great steward of the land. He loved all things great and small in nature. Jackson adored his wife and family and especially enjoyed dancing with his lovely wife Vennie. He also loved fishing as well. His tremendous love for family and animals and nature will live on in our hearts forever and we will dearly miss him. Jackson was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Vennie. He is survived by his daughter, Becky Lange and her husband Kyle, his son, Doug Tankersley and special friend Jaqueline Pickard; his grandchildren Cagnie DuPree, Chance Tankersley; his brother, Fayette Tankersley and his wife Marie and Loye Tankersley and his wife Lynn; his Sister, Annette Williams and her husband Roy. The family will receive friends for visitation from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home. The graveside service will be 10 A.M., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Mertzon Cemetery in Mertzon, TX. Pallbearers for the service will be Mike Bryan Bill Armstrong, Jr., Dr. Steven Coates, Leamon Tankersley, Rod Williams, Eddie Westbrook. Honorary pallbearers for the service will be Barbara "Bob" Watson and Steve Wayne Coates.
